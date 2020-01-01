Home

O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
View Map
Peter X. Sullivan Obituary
Peter X. Sullivan
Peter X. Sullivan, 73, died on December 30, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness. In the end, Lewy Body Dementia won, and the world lost a kind and gentle person.
Peter was the son of Doris (Spear) and Francis X. Sullivan and brother of Neil Sullivan. He leaves his sister-in-law, Margaret "Twinkie" Sullivan of Newport; and niece Margaret Sullivan-Carr (Daniel Hall), and grand-nephew William Carr of Westwood, MA/Newport, RI.
Peter graduated from Rogers High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served in the 804th Supply Squad in North Dakota. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he joined the family business with his parents and brother at the Newport Motor Inn.
This was the beginning of a life-long partnership with his brother, Neil, that allowed them to build and create companies including the F. X. Sullivan Real Estate Corporation and Sullbro Trucking. Neil was the external face of both companies, with Peter quietly working behind the scenes.
Other than his family, Peter's greatest love in life were his annual winter trips to Disney World. He spent over 25 winters living in his latest-model Winnebago in the Fort Wilderness Campground. His knowledge of every nook and cranny of the park was equal to any seasoned Disney-worker and he loved spending time there with his fellow campers.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020; visiting hours 9:30 am – 11:00 am, with a prayer service at 11:00 am in the O'Neill Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Ln., Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and may be made to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI 02840.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020
