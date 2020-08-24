Philip E. Coen
On April 22, 2020, Philip E. Coen, Jr. passed away of natural causes. He was 91 years old. The son of Philip Coen and Edith (Brigham) Coen, Phil was born on January 22, 1929, in Newport, R.I. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Anderson) Coen in 2012 and his daughter, Karen Coen in 1969. He is survived by his children; son Timothy Coen and partner Ellen Luther; daughter Susan Coen Small and husband Jonathan Small; son Peter Coen and wife Tooni Milici; his grandchildren Liam Coen, Courtney Coen and Emily Small; and his loving companion, Louise Maguire.
Phil loved Aquidneck Island and had a passion for sports, especially football. He grew up in Newport and attended Rogers High School, where he played football, basketball and golf. He entered Boston College in 1948, where he played football all four years. He was an All- American and a team captain. In 1950, Phil received the prestigious Scanlon Award for Best Student/Athlete.
Phil dedicated his adult life to education and to supporting the community in which he lived. His career as an educator began as a teacher at Mumford School in 1952. He transferred to Rogers High School in 1954, where he taught and became the assistant football coach under the legendary Ed Fitzgerald. Phil was the head football coach from 1955-1957.
In 1962, Phil became a guidance counselor and a coach of many sports in the Barrington Public Schools. Coaching the Barrington basketball team of 1963 was an especially meaningful experience for him, establishing enduring relationships with many of his players. During the same time period, he coached many sports at Brown University, including football, tennis and wrestling.
Phil also coached football at the Portsmouth Abbey, taking over as head coach in 1969. In honor of Phil's "leadership, personal example, absolute integrity, and grace", the Coen Cup award was established by members of the football team from the classes of 1970-1973 and is awarded annually to the football team's most improved player.
His love for Aquidneck Island drew Phil back in 1971 when he became principal of Middletown High School and, from 1975-1986, superintendent of Middletown Schools. Phil also served on the Middletown Town Council and as the Middletown town administrator. Upon retirement Phil spent his days enjoying the natural beauty of Aquidneck Island and continuing his lifetime pursuit of physical fitness. Second Beach and the Newport Athletic Club were favorite spots in which to spend his days.
The family wishes to thank all of those who took care of Phil over the last few years. The nurses and staff at Blenheim-Newport and Hope Hospice were all so caring and thoughtful. Due to the current health crisis, a private service for burial will be held with immediate family. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
to leave tributes and memories of Phil. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, 95 Church St, Newport, RI, 02840.