Phyllis A. Manville Depin
Phyllis A. Manville Depin 85, of Tiverton, RI, daughter of the late Phillip R. Manville and Catherine (O'Neil) Manville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at John Clarke Nursing Center, Middletown RI.
Phyllis was a graduate of Mt. Saint Mary's Academy, Fall River, MA, where she made many lifelong friends. Phyllis then went into the insurance field starting with the Travelers Insurance Co. She continued in the industry and eventually became the owner and operator of the former B. McDermott Insurance Agency in Fall River, MA for over 35 years before her retirement.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by her daughter and best friend, Patrice A. Depin of Tiverton.
She also leaves behind her son Robert P. Depin (wife Lynne), and grandson Bradley Depin of Portsmouth, R.I;
Grandson Ryan A. Reynolds who had a very special place in her heart, and his wife (Kathryn Wicus-Reynolds), and great-grandson Talon E. Reynolds, all of Burnaby, B.C., Canada.
Phyllis leaves a sister Judith (Manville)Theroux of Southborough MA, and
a niece Katelyn B. Mello of Providence, RI, along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was the sister of the late Arlene (Manville) Mello.
The family would like to thank the administration and dedicated staff of The John Clarke Retirement Center in Middletown, R.I., for the outstanding care and professional services throughout her stay there.
In lieu of flowers kindly send donations to The John Clarke Retirement Center Attention: Activities Residents Fund, 600 Valley Rd. Middletown, R.I. 02842.
Private arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home 690 S. Main St. Fall River, Ma 02721. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
