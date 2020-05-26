|
Phyllis (Nemtzow) Dreifus
Phyllis Dreifus, of Los Angeles CA, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 90. Phyllis was born in Newport RI, on October 3, 1929 to Fannie and Harry Nemtzow. Phyllis was the youngest of five children. She is survived by her siblings, Bernard Nemtzow and Matilda Woiler, and was predeceased by siblings, Joshua Nemtzow and Irving Nemtzow.
Phyllis grew up in Newport RI and graduated from Rogers High School. She spent summers ushering plays at the Newport Casino Theater. Phyllis attended Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, majoring in Business. After college she took a job at McCreery's Department Store in New York City and later moved to Boston MA, where she worked at a stock brokerage firm in the Boston Stock Exchange.
While in Boston, Phyllis met Don Dreifus, and subsequently moved to L.A. where they were married in 1970. Phyllis and Don joined Sinai Temple in L.A. and became committed and cherished members the temple community. Phyllis was the Sisterhood Co-President and a member of the Board of Governors. She received the Sisterhood Ha-Yay Olam award in 1986.
Phyllis was a lifelong fan of Boston professional sports and enjoyed attending Red Sox games. She became a dedicated New England Patriots fan, watching every game that was broadcast in L.A. Phyllis regularly attended her annual Rogers High School reunions in Newport RI through her mid-eighties. During these visits to Newport she would always get together with her three siblings Jess, Bernie and Mit, as well as her old high school friends whom she held dear. Phyllis loved traveling around the world and attending the LA Opera.
A private service was held in Los Angeles on May 4. Donations in Phyllis's memory can be made to the .
Published in Newport Daily News from May 26 to May 28, 2020