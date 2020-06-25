Priscilla S. Nunes
1933 - 2020
Priscilla S. Nunes
Nunes, Priscilla S. , 86, formerly of Middletown, RI passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2020 in Zephryhills, FL. She was the wife of the late Gabriel Nunes. Born in Middletown, RI, a daughter of John B. and Mary Silvia.
Prior to her retirement in 1991, Priscilla worked for the Providence Gas Company in Newport and Providence. She also worked for the Town of Middletown for many years. Priscilla enjoyed traveling by RV and did so for many years before settling Florida.
Priscilla is survived by her four children, Catherine(Scott) McLeish of Middletown, RI, Cynthia(Brian) Sullivan of South Kingstown, RI, Christina(David) Silvia of Middletown, RI and Joseph(Dana) Medeiros of Middletown, RI, seven grandchildren, Scott McLeish, Brian and Kyle Sullivan, Dustin Silvia, Erica Geer, Joseph and Sydnee Medeiros and three great grandchildren.
Priscilla was laid to rest in Florida with her late husband Gabe.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.
