Ralph Rahn


1944 - 2019
Ralph Rahn Obituary
Ralph Rahn
Ralph Rahn, age 74, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at the John Clarke Nursing Home in Middletown, RI surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born in Milwaukee, WI to Peter Henry Rahn and Irene Pearl (Brown) Rahn. Ralph was married to Marilyn Ann (Peckham) Rahn for 44 years
Ralph is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ann (Peckham) Rahn, and his children; Peter Rahn & Marylou Fernandes, Jason & April Rahn, Christina Rahn & John Glazier, Jeffrey Rahn & Daysha Dutra, and Timothy Rahn as well as his sister Doris Russell, nephews & nieces; John & Janet Maciolek, Marilyn Rahn, Dennis Rahn, Paul Russell, Colleen Whitehead Russell, & Kyla Russell and 16 grand children…Cheyanne, Maizey, Adaline, Bentley, Taylor, Kiya, Benjamin, Justin, Madison, Jasmine, Deven, Justice, Darren, Timtim, Asia, and Freddie. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. His funeral service will be immediately following calling hours at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Ralph was a huge country western fan and loved John Wayne movies, therefore in leu of flowers the family would like to present the option to wear a cowboy hat to the service. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 30 to June 1, 2019
