Ralph T. Lewis Jr
Mr. Ralph T. Lewis, Jr., 92, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday June 1, 2019; he passed away at the Charlton Memorial Hospital, in Fall River, MA.
Ralph was born on October 3, 1926, in Warwick, RI to Ralph T. Lewis, Sr. and Justine (Stoettler) Lewis. Ralph is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 63 years, Anne (Padula) Lewis of Portsmouth and his children; Ralph T. Lewis, III and his wife Elizabeth of Portsmouth, RI, Lori A. Stephanos and her husband, Glenn, of Florida and Jeffrey T. Lewis and his wife, Kathy of New Hampshire.
He is also survived by his brother, John Lewis, of Florida, and his grandchildren; Colin and Ali Lewis, of California, Lewis and Lindsey Vorderer, of Florida and Ralph T. Lewis IV, Alyssa and Sarah Lewis, of Portsmouth, RI.
He was born and raised in Warwick, RI and he remained a lifelong resident there until moving to Portsmouth 4 years ago.
In his early years, Mr. Lewis would deliver newspapers in his neighborhood in Norwood. After he graduated from Aldrich High School he joined the Army Air Corp and went to Shepherd Field in Texas to train as a pilot and he also did work as a High-speed typewriter/radio operator. After WWII ended he was honorably discharged home and attended and graduated from URI and from there he went on to Boston University Law School. After graduating from Law School he practiced law for 62 years. During his practice he was appointed to be the Police commissioner of Warwick by the Mayor, prosecuted cases in Warwick and on Block Island as City Solicitor, was Chairman of the Republican Party and participated in the Shriners Organization to assist with specialized care for children.
Mr. Lewis also was an avid golfer and a longtime member of West Warwick Country Club. He greatly enjoyed his golf-mates and served on the board of directors there for a time.
He met his wife, Anne Padula, at the Warwick City Hall when he was a young City Solicitor and she was working there in the treasurer's office. On one fateful day she got sick at work and he drove her home.... and married her.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 6 to June 8, 2019