Regina Robinson
72 of Cranston passed away suddenly and unexpectedly during a two week rehabilitation stay at Golden Crest Nursing Center in North Providence following a week in the hospital treating C.O.P.D.
Regina was the daughter of the late Saxton and Ethel Robinson of Newport. She grew up in Newport and attended college at Northeastern University in Boston Massachusetts, later graduating from Salve Regina University.
She worked at several group homes before working at the Rhode Island Training School as a Correctional Officer for 24 years before retiring.
She spent the last 12 years of her life living with her daughter in Cranston.
She enjoyed tennis until middle age and her passions were photography and animals, especially her beloved pets. Almost always having at least 1 dog and usually a cat or two.
Gina, as her friends knew her, is survived by her daughter Renee of Cranston, 3 Goddaughters Milka Tolich, Ana Tolich, and Jana Tolich of Newport, and her beloved dog Zuri.
In lieu of flowers ...
a Go Fund Me was set up for the family to help with funeral expenses.
A link is on Regina's Facebook page.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019