Richard "Dick", A Lavoie
Richard Lavoie originally from New London CT, and a former resident of Atria Independent Living in Mooresville NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Eleanor Hogan Lavoie. He leaves behind 4 children, Jim Lavoie of Voluntown CT, Jeanne West of Hendersonville TN, Janet Lavoie of Riverside RI, and Jeff Lavoie of Mooresville NC, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, and too many friends to list.
He was a veteran of WW ll, The Korean War and the Vietnam War. He served aboard the USS Kidd in the Pacific in WW ll, where he received many battle ribbons and stars for combat campaigns. He transitioned to the submarine force after WW ll and retired in 1967. He served on both diesel and nuclear submarines. He stayed involved in submarines and later retired from Electric Boat and Raytheon Corp. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with other veterans at Richards Coffee Shop in Mooresville NC.
Dick was a man of strongly held beliefs. He felt there was no such thing as an off-color remark as long as it was said with humor and a twinkle in his eye. He believed you never put mustard on a cheeseburger: you can't laugh too much or too loud, you can never have enough friends, Clan MacGregor scotch is just as good as Crown Royal, and the best music is big band music. He was best known by all for his smile and his zest for life.
His loss leaves a pain that no one can heal but his love leaves us memories that no one can steal.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 14 to May 16, 2020