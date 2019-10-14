|
|
Reverend Richard A. Walsh
Reverend Richard A. Walsh, 83, senior priest of the Diocese of Providence, died on October 10, 2019.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island, son of the late Richard and Mary C. (McCarthy) Walsh, he attended St. Augustin School and De LaSalle Academy, both in Newport.
In preparation for the priesthood, he studied at Our Lady of Providence Seminary in Warwick, and at the Grand Seminaire in St. Brieuc, France. He was ordained a priest on June 9, 1962 in the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul in Providence by Bishop Russell J. McVinney.
After a summer assignment at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish, Narragansett, he served as assistant pastor at Blessed Sacrament, Providence (1962-64); St. William, Warwick (1964-65); St. Edward, Providence (1965-75); and St. Teresa, Pawtucket (1978-84). From 1975 to 1978, he made postgraduate studies at St. Paul University in Ottawa, Canada.
In 1984, he was appointed Pastor at St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland, and in 1995, Pastor of St. Matthew Parish, Cranston, where he served until 1998.
In 1998, Fr. Walsh became Chaplain at St. Clare Home in Newport. In 2007, he retired from active ministry, but continued as Chaplain at St. Clare Home; Father retired as Chaplain of St. Clare Home in 2016.
In addition to his pastoral duties, Fr. Walsh was a member and director of the Diocesan Vocations Council (1967-73); director of the Knights of Columbus Vocation Council (1967-73); director of the Providence North Region CYO (1967-70); a member of the Inner City Advisory Board (1970-73); a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the Providence Visitor (1973-84); and a member of the Priests' Personnel Board (1974-75).
Fr. Walsh is survived by his sister in law Betty Walsh; his nephew William Walsh, nephew Donald Schillinger and niece Kelle Ann Walsh. Calling hours are omitted.
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Father's soul on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Spring Street, Newport, at 10 am. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019