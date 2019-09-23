|
|
Richard Barker
Richard "Dick" Barker, 82, passed away on Friday September 20, 2019 in Newport, RI.
Born in Providence, RI, Richard was the son of Harold S. Barker of Newport, RI and Helen Polk (descendant of founding colonists John Coggeshall and President James Polk). Richard leaves his wife of 56 years, Ruth Sylla Barker of Middletown, RI, his son Michael Sherman Barker of Middletown, and his daughter, Joanna Polk Bowman of Portsmouth, RI. He also leaves two grand-daughters, Lyndsey Lucille Bowman and MacKenzie Polk Bowman of Portsmouth, RI.
Dick's kind-hearted spirit and sense of humor throughout his life drew many friends. He was humble about his artistic talent in drawing. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed Sunday sports and home cooked meals. He was proud of his granddaughter's service in the Naval Sea Cadets. His friends looked forward to his morning coffee visits at the Creamery and local restaurants.
A 1956 Graduate of Forman HS, in Litchfield, CT. he attended Rollins College, in Winter Park, FL. He served in the US Army from 1959 – 1965 as Specialist E5 in Ft. Holabird, MD, where he met his wife Ruth.
In the 1980s he worked as a Graphic illustrator at the US Naval Station in Newport, where he was known for his knowledge and dedication in creating training aides. His extraordinary generosity extended to becoming an organ donor to an associate and friend there. He eventually retired to Winter Park, FL where he volunteered and mentored at-risk elementary children for Orange County, FL Schools, and the kids loved "Mr. Barker."
After returning to Newport in 2005, Dick volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Newport Rotary club. His passion was Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA airplane club), NASCAR and antique car shows, which inspired his drawings. Hershey, PA was one of his favorite spots.
A memorial service is being held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 am. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway, Newport, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to US Naval Sea Cadets.
https://www.networkforgood.org/donation/MakeDonation.aspx?ORGID2=31-1815619&source=GS&cmpgn=DNT&vlrStratCode=7TNwBrwHeVa6UrcJVztljkUkv12%2fxmXWk4TtUYmsso%2fSrsD6f%2bqZBrDkM0fUID4i
U S Naval Sea Cadet Corps
NCBC-01 Branch 42 FRA
7715 Post Road #1540
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Or to: https://riwg.cap.gov/donate
Civil Air Patrol
1 Hercules Drive
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019