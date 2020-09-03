1/1
Richard Faria
1959 - 2020
Richard Faria, age 61, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 2, 2020.
Richard was born in Newport, RI to Frank and Evelyn (Bertrand) Faria. Richard was married to the love of his life, Donna King for 14 years.
For those of you who knew Ricky, you know how strong he was throughout his life. For those of you that did not know him as well, he was a fighter from the beginning and proved to those around him that he could accomplish more than anyone would ever expect of him. Ricky graduated from Middletown High School. He was always employed and extremely independent, overcoming many obstacles in his life. He rode a dirt bike, fixed lawn mower engines as well as other repairs. He designed ways to make his life easier, and he never gave up on anything. He worked very hard both on his family's farm, Faria Brand Potatoes, driving tractors and trucks and also for Walmart for 19 years. Ricky was also known as the King of Bocce at Atria.
Richard is survived by his siblings, Christine Handibode, Frank Faria and his wife, Mary, and Dawn Mello and her husband, Mark and by his nieces and nephews; David Mello, Monica Baird, Daniel Faria, Nicole Mello, Timothy Mello, along with his 5 great nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his stepdaughters; Michelle Green and her husband, Al, and Jessica King, and his grandchildren, Al and Trevor Green.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna King, his parents, Frank and Evelyn Faria, and his nephew, Joey Mello.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Mass of Christian Burial for Richard Faria will be held on Wednesday, September 9, at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church. Burial will be private.
Ricky's family would like to especially thank the staff of Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for showing their family compassion and support during this time. Donations can be made in Ricky's memory at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/visitingnursehh
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
