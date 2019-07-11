|
Richard Frederick Armstrong
Richard F. Armstrong, of Newport Rhode Island and Honolulu Hawaii died Friday July 5, 2019 in his home in Hawaii. He was born in Newport Rhode Island on February 9th, 1932, son of the late Frederick W. Armstrong and Ellen L. Sullivan Armstrong. He spent his childhood in Rhode Island and then travelled south and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1953 on a swimming scholarship. After college, he was commissioned as a Marine Corps Officer and served in various command and staff positions. He traveled around the world and met the love of his life, his wife Josephine, in California and started a happy Marine Corps family. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran with two deployments to Vietnam. He proudly served as a Marine Corps Infantry Officer from July 1953 to June 1984. He retired as a Colonel in Honolulu Hawaii, in 1984. He then worked in Panama City Beach, Florida for ten years with Pacer Systems managing various military contracts. He retired permanently in Honolulu Hawaii to settle down with his wife and family. He enjoyed golfing and meeting with his retired Marine Corps friends in Hawaii. Later in retirement, his love for travel continued and he and Jo visited many foreign countries and enjoyed their trips and time together. His wife, Josephine, passed away last year and he was proud of being married for over 58 years and raising 4 wonderful children.
He was the brother of the late William L. Armstrong, Rhode Island and the late Louise E. Adams, Connecticut. He leaves four children, Col Timothy T. Armstrong (USMC-Ret) and wife Maureen of Maryland, John R. Armstrong and wife Heidi of Hawaii, Frederick T. Armstrong of Hawaii, and M. Jennifer Bunyan of Hawaii. He also leaves six grandchildren: Richard, Mark, Christina, Catherine, Noah, and Maria. He will be missed by all, Semper Fidelis Pop!
Published in Newport Daily News from July 11 to July 13, 2019