Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Jesus Saviour Church
Broadway
Newport, RI
Richard G. Corey Obituary
Richard G. Corey
Richard G. Corey, age 74, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on March 14, 2019. Richard was born in Newport, RI to Manuel Corey and Margaret (Powers) Corey. He spent his entire career as a self-employed landscaper and took great pride in caring for his customer's property. Rick was supportive of elderly friends volunteering his time and services whenever possible. As an active member and usher for Jesus Saviour Church he enjoyed participating in church or local community events throughout the year. Richard is survived by Robert Corey and his wife Mary of Middletown, and his nephew and nieces: Robert Corey of Middletown, Donna Milord of Westmount, Illinois Lynn Wilson of Shelton, Connecticut and many other great nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 21 March 8:00 am from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinsonsassociation.org.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
