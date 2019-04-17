|
|
Richard L. "Dick" Flanigan
JAMESTOWN - 81, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Virginia "Ginger" (Zammarchi) Flanigan for fifty-two years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late George and Edith (Walsh) Flanigan, he grew up in Newton, MA; married and raised his family in Brockton, MA and Bridgewater, MA before retiring on Jamestown, RI.
He received a Bachelor's Degree from Boston College and served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years before meeting his wife while working at Gillette Safety Razor. He later became a computer software engineer, retiring from Motorola. After his retirement, Dick enjoyed volunteering for hospice and was a part-time employee for the Naval War College Foundation.
Dick was a glass half full kind of guy and had strong faith. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to have a pint of Guinness with friends.
In addition to his wife, he leaves three daughters, Annmarie F. Silvasy and her husband Joe of Canton, MA, Kellie J. Kelleher and her husband Jeff of Raynham, MA and Colleen M. Toldo and her husband Andrew of Rehoboth, MA; seven grandchildren, Justin Kelleher, Marc Toldo, Thomas Kelleher, Emilia Toldo, Abigail Silvasy, Evan Kelleher and Libby Silvasy. He was the brother of the late Ann M. Flanigan and William E. Flanigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10am in St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, MA. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-8pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 E. Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871 will be appreciated. The family would like to extend appreciation and gratitude to Hudner Oncology at St. Anne's Hospital for the compassionate care Dick received. For information and condolences visit:www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019