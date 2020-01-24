Home

O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Richard Peter Corr


1929 - 2020
Richard Peter Corr Obituary
Richard Peter Corr
Richard Peter Corr, 90, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2020.
Born in Providence, RI on August 16, 1929, a son of the late Edward L. Corr and Mary Louise (Murphy) Corr. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School and attended De La Salle Academy.
Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired after 30 years at Springler's Painting where he specialized in ornamental restoration. Richard enjoyed all sports but had a deep passion for fishing and golf. He was a past member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club in Middletown and "Cappy's".
He was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church in Newport.
Richard was the brother of the late Edward J., Julia Ann (Corr) Reed, Henry F., James L., and John A. Corr.
Richard leaves his sister Marie (Corr) Cody, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, January 26 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, January 27 at St. Mary's Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Ln., Middletown.
For online condolences and more information, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
