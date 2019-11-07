Home

Ricky Flannery Obituary
Ricky Flannery
Ricky Flannery, age 64, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Newport Hospital with his dear friends by his side.
Ricky was born in Maine and lived in Nashua, New Hampshire before moving to Newport in 1991. He was a loyal employee of TJMaxx for the many years and considered everyone there his family. Ricky loved sports and was a devoted Patriots fan.
Ricky will be missed by his work family and his neighbors at 50 Washington Square.
Calling hours will be held Monday, November 11, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with a Celebration of Life remembrance service at 6:30 pm in the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to McKinney Shelter, 15 Meeting Street, Newport, RI, 02840
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 30, 2019
