Rita May (Bobba) Truver
Rita May (Bobba) Truver, 86, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends.
Rita was born in Newport, RI on May 21, 1932 and was the youngest of eleven children. She was the daughter of the late Alessio Frank Bobba and Enrichetta Argenta Bobba. She was predeceased by her husband, of 27 years, George "Lou" Truver, five brothers and four sisters.
Rita graduated from Rogers High School in 1950 and also secretarial school. She worked for and retired from the Newport Electric Corporation as a dispatcher and payroll specialist for the Line Department. Previous employers included Sanitube Company, IVG and WADK. Rita proudly sold and collected tickets for the Middletown Athletic Department for 25 years. Also, for many years, during election periods, she worked as a supervisor at the voting polls for the Town of Middletown.
Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She spent her summers as a "Beach Lady" at Easton's Beach for much of her life. One of her biggest joys was to play the piano for all those who would listen. Rita also enjoyed bowling, dancing, traveling to NH, but, most of all swimming as she loved the water. Most will remember her as a social butterfly who loved to talk to people especially on the phone. She was known to make new friends wherever she would go, there was never a stranger in her eyes.
Rita is survived by her sister, Dottie (Bobba) Hopkins, her five children and their spouses: Dorothy Romaine (Joe) Corey, Ted (Barbara) Truver, Vin (Julie) Truver, MaryAnn Romaine (Bobby) Peterson and Nanette Truver (Randy) Gifford, fourteen grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her dearest friend of 46 years, Elaine Botelho.
To know Rita was to know she was a gatherer of people, collector of souls and a second mother to SO many. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all.
Calling hours will be held at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport on Friday, April 5 from 4:00 – 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 9:30am at St. Joseph's Church in Newport. Graveside burial at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 308 North Paca Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019