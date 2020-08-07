Robert A. Ellenwood

Robert Adolph Ellenwood, 92, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 3, 2020, at Newport Hospital.

Robert was born April 2, 1928, in Naperville, IL to James Ellenwood and Mabel (Gley) Ellenwood.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sally and daughters Kathleen Rodrigues and Nancy Ellenwood, parents, James and Mabel Ellenwood, brothers: James(NY), George (NY) and John Ellenwood (IL).

He is survived by His Son Robert and Wife Karen Of Fall River & Portsmouth, Linda Potts and Husband Timothy of Portsmouth. Grand Children: Sarah Rodrigues, Alissa Ellenwood, Robert and Cori Anne Ellenwood, Dillon and Madeline Potts. Will Potts, Laura Potts. Great Grandchildren Otto and Aurelia. Nieces and nephews reside in North Carolina, New York, Illinois, Texas, Colorado, and Massachusetts.

Robert known as Bob to his friends, worked on railroads after high school and enlisted in the navy during WWII. Bob served for 24 years in the navy during WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. At retirement he had reached the rank of Chief Petty officer. Although Bob Had many adventures while serving our country, one of his proudest memories was of his service on the aircraft carrier the USS Princeton CLV-23. During November and December 1950 the Princeton set naval records of the day, in support of the "Frozen Chosen" 1st Marine Division trapped at the Chosen Reservoir by the Chinese troops. 24 hours a day the crew of the Princeton flew constant air operations in support of their Marine comrades.

Bob Was an active member of the Portsmouth RI VFW post and the Newport Fleet Resave. Bob and Sally his wife of more than 64 years settled in Portsmouth RI upon completion of his Navy career. Bob worked at the Weyerhaeuser Portsmouth Plant and finished his career at Roger Williams College.

Bob was a lifelong Cubs fan and was so proud to see his beloved Cubbies win the 2016 World series. He was a fantastic cook whose baked beans, potato salad and barbecue were staples at family gatherings, and that tradition continues today.

Bob and Sally were true partners in life, whether, navigating life as a navy family, playing cards, or traveling. Married within 3 months of meeting their love story inspires our family to keep up the "TRUE LOVE" tradition.

At his request, funeral services are private.

The Family would like to thank the wonderful staff and fellow veterans at the RI Veteran's home for their care and compassion . They became family during the last year of Bob's life



