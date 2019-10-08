|
|
Mr. Robert A Silvia
Robert A. Silvia, Sr., age 76, of Troy, Maine, formerly of Middletown, RI, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Maine.
Robert was born in Newport, RI to the late Christopher C. Silvia and Doris (Tobin) Silvia. As a young man he helped on the family farm in Middletown as well as with his father's construction company, Silvia Construction. He spent many years working as a heavy equipment operator for the Local Union 271.
Since the late 80s, he has been living in Maine, enjoying the outdoors. He has always had a love of animals, he had all kinds of pets over the years, especially loved were Petey, Maggie and Danny. He enjoyed tending to his garden, keeping all the farm and yard equipment working tip-top, and spending time boating and fishing.
In retirement, he spent several years in Lecanto Florida, where he was active with the Diehards Motorcycle Club and Retreads Nature Coast Chapter Florida Motorcycle Club.
Robert is survived by three children, Sheryl "Shay" Souza and her husband Roy of Middletown, Christina "Tina" Little of Little Compton, and Robert "BJ" Silvia Jr. and his wife Cindy of Portsmouth, his sister Linda Poulton of Jamestown, and five grandchildren, Taylor Dame, Corey Dame, Benjamin Little, Nicholas Little and his wife Jaimie, and Allysha Little. He also leaves his longtime friend Cheryl Gatta of Troy, Maine.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Carol Barlow and Elizabeth Shea.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to ASPCA.
Arrangements made by Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019