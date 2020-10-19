1/1
Robert Benevides Sr.
Mr. Robert M. Benevides Sr., age 77, of Middletown, formerly of Jepson Lane, Portsmouth, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Robert was born in Newport, RI to Manuel and Clara (Silvia) Benevides. Bob was the husband of Fran (Simas) Benevides for 58 years.
For forty years, Bob worked as a salesman in the coal and oil industry in Newport and Connecticut. He retired in 2008 and in his free time enjoyed bowling, hunting and keeping up with the Boston Red Sox. Robert was also a member of the Middletown Knights of Columbus.
Robert is survived by his wife Frances Benevides, his son Robert Benevides, Jr. of Portsmouth and his daughter Deborah Kirchner also of Portsmouth, two sisters, Joanne Garcia and her husband Manuel of Portsmouth and Lorraine Carvalho and her husband John of East Freetown, MA. He also leaves four grandchildren Brandon Benevides, Amanda Benevides, Cynthia Kirchner, and three great grandchildren, Thomas James "TJ", Brayden Robert, Skylee Hannah. He will be missed by his brothers in law, Manuel, Anthony, and Michael Simas, and the late Henry and James Simas. His sister in law Lou Simas of Texas always provided support to Bob and his family. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He joins his granddaughter Hannah Wertens in eternal rest.
Due to current circumstances, services will be private. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Thursday at 11:00am at www.memorialfuneralhome.com. A private burial service will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please light a candle in his memory, as Bob did every Sunday.

Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
