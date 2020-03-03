|
Robert "Red" Caron
Robert N. E. "Red" Caron, age 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Robert was born in Woonsocket, RI to Arthur Caron and Alice (Boulris) Caron. He graduated from Woonsocket High School and entered the US Air Force in 1964. After his military service he began a long career in the growing field of computers. He worked for IBM and EMC, developing skills in repair, programming as well as training others. His work brought him all over the world as a Senior Technical Support Specialist. He always enjoyed returning to Rhode Island, especially being near the beach. For the last 20 years he has lived in Newport and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching football and basketball.
Red is survived by two sons Casey Caron and his companion Erica Wood of Newport, Courtney Caron of Cape Cod, MA, and his companion of 40 years Virginia "Ginger" Keeling of Newport, his two grandchildren Ryan and Owen, and his sister Linda Rondeau of Woonsocket.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Lois Caron, Judy Bruneault, and Thomas Caron.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6 from 3:00-5:00pm in the Hambly Brick House, 30 Red Cross Ave, Newport. There will be a prayer service and military honors starting at 4:30pm in the funeral home.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020