Robert "Bob" D. Sanches
Life's journey for Robert David Sanches, of Newport, was completed on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at home with his wife by his side.
Bob was born May 5, 1943 to the late William Sanches and Alice Mary (Santos) Sanches. He lived his life in Newport, RI with his wife and best friend of 42 years, Beverly Ann (Cook) Sanches. He graduated from Rogers High School with the Class of '62 and from Johnson & Wales with a degree in Accounting. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Bob started his employment at Newport City Hall in the accounting department, moving on to take a position as Purchasing Agent and then as Controller. He was employed by the City of Newport for 30 years. He was a member of the New England States Government Finance Officers Association. He owned the Briarwood Lounge on Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown for 33 years, and the Imperial Laundromat in Middletown for 15 years. He was formerly a bartender at The Strike Zone in Middletown, where he met the love of his life, Bev.
Bob belonged to the Men's Bocce League for over 50 years. He was a member of the Newport Music Pool League as the captain of the Briarwood team and played on the Newport City Bowling League. He was a dedicated member of the Miantonomi Memorial Park Commission for many years.
Aside from his wife Bev, he leaves behind his brothers, William A. Sanches of Crosby, TX, and Donald R. Sanches (Debra) of Newport, RI; his niece Brenna Berglund (Tom) of Newport, RI; his daughter of the heart Alex (Dani) and their children Adn, Amaya, and Akif; friends-turned-family Stephanie and Tom Fagan and their children, Bob's grandsons of the heart Jacob and Tyler; neighbors-turned-family Jackie and Bob Walker and granddaughter of the heart Pandora; his cousin and dear friend Jack Peabody; and special friends Jake and Maureen Viveiros and Sandy Silvia. He also leaves two sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Sanches, his sister-in-law Joyce Sanches, and his nephew Daniel Sanches.
Bob will be remembered fondly by his friends and family as a man of few words, but all of those words showed his perfectly dry sense of humor. He was well liked and respected by everyone he met, and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. Bob enjoyed his time with friends, family, and coworkers to the fullest. He loved his Pabst Blue Ribbon beer so much that he and Bev named their beloved dog Pabst. Bob was here for a good time, just not for a long time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131), the (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675), or the Three Angels Fund (P.O. Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842).
A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.
We've shared our lives these many years. You've held my hand; you've held my heart. So many blessings, so few tears - yet for a moment, we must part. The memories you've given me are times I've shared with my best friend. I'll hold them, Love. Right here they'll be. Until we share out lives again. - T.C. Ring
