Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FOP Lodge
464 Mitchells Ln
Middletown, RI
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
FOP Lodge
464 Mitchells Ln
Middletown, RI
Robert David "Bob" Sanches
Life's journey for Robert David "Bob" Sanches was completed on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at home with his wife, Beverly Ann (Cook) Sanches by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-5 pm at the FOP Lodge, 464 Mitchells Ln, Middletown. A memorial prayer service will take place at 2pm.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131), the (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675), or the Three Angels Fund (P.O. Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842).
For the full obituary & online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2019
