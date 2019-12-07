Home

FIRST YEAR REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of

BOBBY DELEHANTY, III
2018 - December 8 - 2019
Your life was love and labour,
Your love for your family true
You did your best for all of us
We will always remember you.
We lost a son with a heart of gold, how much we miss him can never be told.
He shared our troubles and
helped us along
If we follow his footsteps we will never go wrong.
Sadly missed,
Taylor, Ailish, Morgan, and
FAMILY.
Mass at St. Mary's, Spring St. Sunday, December 8
at 9:30 a.m.

Published in Newport Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019
