Robert Dyl, Sr.
Robert Dyl, Sr., age 77, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Robert was born in Fall River, MA to the late Walter and Georgianna (Baldaia) Dyl. Robert is the husband of Sandra (Rothwell) Dyl of Newport, RI.
Throughout his adult life, Robert worked as an industrial engineer at various companies.
Robert was a devout Christian and worshiped at the Crossroads Bible Chapel in North Dartmouth, MA.
Robert was passionate about his Polish heritage and was an avid researcher and collector of Polish history. He loved listening and dancing to Polka music. He also had a fascination for computers.
He was a lifelong, faithful New York Yankees fan who was always seen sporting a Yankees hat. He was also a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
Above all, Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and took pride in cooking meals from his "Dyl Family Cookbook".
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra, his children, Robert Dyl Jr. and his wife Vicki of Portsmouth, RI, Lance Dyl of Tiverton, RI, Paul Dyl and his wife Carol of Warwick, RI, Brian Dyl of Newport, RI, Timothy Dyl and his wife Ellen of Middletown, RI, and Rachel Richards and her husband Joel of Newport, RI. He is also survived by his 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers Walter Dyl and Jason Dyl, and his great-granddaughter Alyssa Reynolds.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 2 PM at Crosspoint Church on Rhode Island Avenue in Newport, RI.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019