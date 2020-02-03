Home

Robert E. Burke Sr.


1949 - 2020
Robert E. Burke Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Burke, Sr.
Robert E. Burke, Sr., 70, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a native Newporter.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cheryl; children Robert, Jr. (Amanda), Kyle (Dayle), Kevin (fiancee LaToya and Erin Burke and grandchildren Patrick and Molly, Sydney, Allyson and Andrew and Liam Burke as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Burke, sisters Maryann Dinegan, Barbara Harrington, Jane Williams and Kathleen Sheehan and brother, Michael Burke.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
