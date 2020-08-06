Robert E. Burke, Sr.

Robert E. Burke, Sr., 70, of Brunswick, Ohio passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a native Newporter.

Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; children, Robert, Jr.(Amanda), Kyle (Dayle), Kevin (finacee LaToya) and Erin Burke and grandchildren, Patrick and Molly, Sydney, Allyson and Andrew, and Liam Burke, as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Burke: sisters Maryanne Dinegan, Barbara Harrington, Jane Williams, Kathleen Sheehan and brother Michael Burke.

The family will have a private service arranged by Memorial Funeral Home.



