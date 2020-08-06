1/
Robert E. Burke Sr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Burke, Sr.
Robert E. Burke, Sr., 70, of Brunswick, Ohio passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a native Newporter.
Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; children, Robert, Jr.(Amanda), Kyle (Dayle), Kevin (finacee LaToya) and Erin Burke and grandchildren, Patrick and Molly, Sydney, Allyson and Andrew, and Liam Burke, as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Burke: sisters Maryanne Dinegan, Barbara Harrington, Jane Williams, Kathleen Sheehan and brother Michael Burke.
The family will have a private service arranged by Memorial Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved