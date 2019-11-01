|
Robert E. Davis
Robert "Bob" Davis, 70, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2019, in Portsmouth.
Bob was born on February 17, 1949, in Panama City, FL to the late Collie Davis and the late Catherine (McCarthy) Davis. He was the husband of the late Delphine "Liz" (Moore) Davis.
He was in the US Navy during the Vietnam era, and settled in Newport with his wife Liz.
Bob was a co-owner of Moore Blooms in Middletown for over 20 years. He was known for greeting the customers with a smile and was exceptionally great with all the children who came by with their parents to shop. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and a good friend to so many.
Bob is survived by his son, Kevin Davis of Portsmouth, his brother Richard Davis of Rockledge, FL, his sister Margaret Garcia of Florence, AZ, his brother-in-law, Thomas Moore and his wife Nancy of Middletown, his sister-in-law Marge Lieb of Waccabuc, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Davis, and his brothers James Davis and Joseph Davis.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00PM, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West main Road, Portsmouth.
His funeral and burial at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown will be held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049, or https://www.heart.org/en/.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019