Mr. Robert E. Williams
Robert E. Williams, age 72, of Newport, RI, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Newport Hospital.
Robert was born in Washington, DC to Walter Williams and Novella (Fringer) Williams. He graduated from Rogers High School and entered the US Air Force in 1966 where he served for 4 years during the Vietnam War. Robert, whom everyone called Bob, was an awarding winning amateur ballroom dancer as a young man, and later had a career with the Middletown School Department, until his retirement. After retirement Bob enjoyed a quiet life of gardening, spending time with family and his dog. During his last several years he was an active member of his retirement community at Forest Farm Assisted Living in Middletown, Ri.
Robert is survived by his son Robert P. Williams and his wife Katrina of Newport, his daughters Angela Lawhorn of Lakeland, Fl and Lesli Marshall and her husband Chris of Lakeland, Fl as well as 9 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
