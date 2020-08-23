Robert G. Driscoll
Robert G. Driscoll, age 70, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 19, 2020. Robert (Bob) was born in Newport, RI to George and Eloise (Phillips) Driscoll. He graduated from Brown University and the University of Maine School of Law.
Bob worked as a practicing attorney for many years before taking on the position of Town Administrator for Portsmouth, RI from 1990–2011. He also served as Town Solicitor and served on the Town Council. He remained active through the community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Portsmouth Free Public Library, the State Coastal Resource Management Council, RI League of Cities and Towns, and the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission. Bob also enjoyed sharing his knowledge and experience as an adjunct professor of Business Law and Contracts at Salve Regina University, He was a proud lifelong Portsmouth resident who served his community and enjoyed sharing the town's historical traditions and values.
Bob is survived by his partner, Susan Barrett of Portsmouth, his brother Gerald Driscoll and wife Heidi of Wakefield, his sister Patricia Driscoll of East Providence, his nieces Kelly Prudent, Meagan Driscoll, and his nephew Cameron Driscoll.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Churchyard in Portsmouth.
Donations may be made in his memory to Portsmouth Free Public Library, 2658 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
