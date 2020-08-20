1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Phillips
Robert J. "Bob" PHILLIPS
age 77 of South Dartmouth, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in his residence with his loving wife of 54 years by his side.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Roland and Anna Phillips, Bob was a graduate of Staples High School, Westport, CT and served in the United States Army Intelligence Corp. He had a zest for life and very much enjoyed being around friends and family and making us all laugh with his great sense of humor. Bob was a dedicated and loving husband and father who always put family first.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Celeste, his sons, David Phillips and Mark Phillips and his wife Wei Shen; his four granddaughters, Mia, Camryn, Olivia and Anna Phillips; his sister, Beverly Krasner and her husband Fred; and a brother in-law Vincent Paolizzi and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of the WARING-SULLIVAN HOME at DARTMOUTH, 230 Russells Mills Road, S. Dartmouth, MA 02748. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home Of Memorial Tribute
230 Russells Mills Rd
Dartmouth, MA 02748
(508) 993-0440
