|
|
Robert Kilmer
Mr. Robert Kilmer, 68, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 12, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI.
Robert was born May 17, 1951, in Newport, RI to Victor Kilmer and Margaret (Devine) Kilmer.
Robert enjoyed NASCAR, The New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He had a great interest in local high school football. In his early years, Robert worked for JAM Construction, then went on to work for the Middletown School Department Facilities Division. Robert was a past member of the North End Club and was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge #104.
Robert is survived by his son Jeffrey Kilmer, and his brothers; David Kilmer and his wife Beth of Middletown, RI, and Paul Kilmer and his wife Lori, of Escondido, CA. He also leaves his nieces Erin Kilmer Mack (Jesse) of Jamaica Plain, MA and Colleen Kilmer of Middletown.
At Robert's request, his funeral services will be private. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019