|
|
Robert L. Tingley
Robert L. Tingley, 72, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Miriam Hospital in Providence.
Bob was born on July 30, 1946, in Newport, RI to the late John Tingley and the late Mary (Riley) Tingley. He was the estranged husband of Elizabeth (Richardson) Tingley.
Bob worked in various jobs in his youth. In 1964-67 He was the manager of the Captain's Den/Ting's Place. He worked for Newport Public Works. He started a small business with his brother, Jack. He also worked as a mason. Whenever a trip through town was made, we knew every chimney he had built. In the 90's he operated his own car lot with his longtime business partner and friend, Daniel McCarthy. In the early 2000's they opened his pride and joy, B&D Auto Service on East Main Road in Portsmouth (one of the few stations they had owned over the years) which he ran with his family. He loved having the opportunity to make new friends. He was always willing to help his customers with his time, money and any other needs they had. In his spare time, he was an all around sports fan, card player and huge nature and animal lover. He was a proud Grandfather and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Tingley and her husband Jeffrey Schenck of Portsmouth, his sons R. Jason Tingley and Matthew Tingley, both of Portsmouth, his siblings, John "Jack" Tingley of NH, Kenneth Tingley of Newport, Pauline Schulz of NH, and Eileen Palmer of Portsmouth and his grandchildren, Alexander, Christian and Gabrielle Schenck and Anthony Tingley. His nephew, Howard Garland, his cousin Richard "Dickie" Gadoury and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his longtime companion, Beverly Scuncio of Providence. He was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia LeClair and Jeanne Pierce. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, followed by a celebration of his life at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Guest book and information are available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019