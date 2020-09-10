1/1
Robert M. Frost
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Frost
Frost, Robert, 'Bob', M., 72, of Middletown passed away on September 8, 2020 in Chandler, AZ after a long battle with cancer. His brother William and William's wife, Carolyn, were by his side during this difficult time. Bob was the son of the late Col. William M. Frost and Dorothy R. (Whitford) Frost of Wakefield, RI.
Bob is also survived by his sister Joan Fowler and her husband Albert of Bedminster, PA and his brother John Frost and his wife Karen of Tiverton, RI. Bob also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was a US Army veteran where he taught Nike-Hercules Missile fire control, obtained multiple college degrees : MBA-Accounting, BS-Mathematics, BA-Christian Thought and was a truly caring individual to all who were fortunate enough to know him.
The family would like to thank Ahwatukee Manor, Phoenix, AZ for their kindness and compassionate care.
Robert's funeral and burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Memorial Endowment and Mission funds of the United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Rd., Middletown, RI 02842

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved