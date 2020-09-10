Robert M. Frost

Frost, Robert, 'Bob', M., 72, of Middletown passed away on September 8, 2020 in Chandler, AZ after a long battle with cancer. His brother William and William's wife, Carolyn, were by his side during this difficult time. Bob was the son of the late Col. William M. Frost and Dorothy R. (Whitford) Frost of Wakefield, RI.

Bob is also survived by his sister Joan Fowler and her husband Albert of Bedminster, PA and his brother John Frost and his wife Karen of Tiverton, RI. Bob also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was a US Army veteran where he taught Nike-Hercules Missile fire control, obtained multiple college degrees : MBA-Accounting, BS-Mathematics, BA-Christian Thought and was a truly caring individual to all who were fortunate enough to know him.

The family would like to thank Ahwatukee Manor, Phoenix, AZ for their kindness and compassionate care.

Robert's funeral and burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Memorial Endowment and Mission funds of the United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Rd., Middletown, RI 02842



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store