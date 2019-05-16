Home

Robert (Bob) Marshall, 81, died on May 5, 2019 in Aurora, CO. He was born July 28, 1937 in McComb, Mississippi. A retired Navy Veteran of 20 years. He was the husband of the late Yvonne (Osborne) Marshall. Bob leaves his children Tonie in Colorado, Vanessa and son in law Miguel, in Newport, Robert Jr. and daughter in law, Jennifer in Fall River, 4 grandchildren Amanda, Deion, Joshua in Newport, & Taylor in Fall River, 3 great grandchildren, Dante, Zoey & Lincoln, in Newport. He also leaves his sister Debra in Mississippi, and his brother Troy in Texas, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI on Monday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI and Celebration of Life at the Middletown, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4487 at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 16 to May 18, 2019
