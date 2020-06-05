Robert O. Lionette
Robert O. Lionette
Robert Lionette, 83, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on June 4, 2020. He was the husband of Mary (Doherty) Lionette for 55 years.
Robert was born in Everett, MA to Orlando and Anna (Vacca) Lionetti. He earned his Bachelors Degree from Tufts University and immediately fulfilled his military obligation in the US Navy.
His career was in public relations and Capital Campaigns including among many Middlebury College, Columbia University, the Boston Pops Orchestra and bringing the USS Massachusetts to Fall River.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary of Portsmouth, and four children, Robert F. and his wife Heather of Chilmark, MA, Christopher R. and his wife Kathleen of Holmel NJ, Kathryn E. Kurelko and her husband Steven, and James W. Lionette of Boston, MA. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Cameron, Matthew, Emma, Jack, and Orlando. He leaves one brother, Frank Lionette of Falmouth, MA and is preceded in death by another brother, Richard Lionette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:00am in St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown. A private burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Everett, MA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Richard A. Lionette Scholarship Fund at memoriam.fas.harvard.edu in memory of Robert.
An online tribute is located at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Robert-Lionette

Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
