Robert William HERRMANN
Robert William Herrmann, 63, of Cooke Street, passed away on April 2, 2020 at home.
Born in Florence, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ethel May (Cardoza) Herrmann. He is survived by his daughter Trish Herrmann and her husband Tim Gumkowski of Portsmouth and grandchildren Jackson Gumkowski and Lucy Gumkowski. He was the fiancé of Mary Bucolo of Bristol and brother of Rita Stevens of North Kingstown and Scott Herrmann of Newport.
Mr. Herrmann was a graduate of Rogers High School and the owner of RH Construction.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020