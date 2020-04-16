Home

O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Robert X. "Happy" Mathews


1924 - 2020
Robert X. "Happy" Mathews Obituary
Robert X. "Happy" Mathews
Robert X. "Happy" Mathews, 96 of North Kingstown, RI died April 6, 2020. He was the husband of Edith (Schulz) Mathews.
Born in Newport, RI, he was a son of the late Harry Mathews and Margaret (McCarthy) Mathews; brother of the late Henry, William, and John Mathews, and Marguerite Davidson.
Happy enlisted in the Navy in World War II and later retired from the Rhode Island State Police as Detective Lieutenant. Thereafter, he engaged in private security and research, as an investigator for the SPCA.
Besides his wife Edith, Happy leaves his son Robert P. Mathews, and daughter Laurie Donovan (Mark), grandchildren; Kellie Donovan, Jason Mathews (Christine) and Keri Mathews Hunter (Brian). His great-grandchildren, Julia Mathews, Tyler Mathews and Adeline Hunter.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. To share an online condolence with Happy's family, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
