Roberta C. Peirson
Middletown, RI - Roberta C. (Michels) Peirson, 86, of Middletown, RI, died on March 19, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Neil Peirson the former President and co-owner of Newport Shipyard.
Born in Washington, DC on April 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Fred Michels, MDV and Helen (Lynch) Michels.
Mrs. Peirson graduated from Rogers High School and the Newport Business and Secretarial School. She accompanied her mother while she played the piano and attended Salve for music after her husband passed away. Mrs. Peirson was a communicant of St. Lucy's Church. Roberta loved her family very much and was very proud of them. She also wanted to give much love to Ruth Powell and family.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Peirson Kosegarten and her husband Ron, Cynthia Rushworth and Michael Peirson all of Middletown, RI, her grandchildren, Carrie Barna and her husband John, Kim Peirson, Michelle Peirson, James Morris, Ericka Morris and Candice Flaherty, her niece Virginia Marren and her husband Denny, eight great grandchildren and several great nieces.
She was the sister of the late Robert Michels, Fred Michels, Helen McLyman and her husband Ed, and Jeanette Grady and her husband Bill.
Mrs. Peirson's family would like to give a special thank you to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for their loving and continuous care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robert Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
The family and friends of Mrs. Peirson are mourning her passing.The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Roberta-Peirson/
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020