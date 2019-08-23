|
|
Roberta Gooch
Roberta Lee Gooch, age 79, of Middletown died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after at Blenheim Newport Assisted Living. Roberta was born June 1, 1940 in Decatur, IL. She is the daughter of the late Ernest Bernard Davies and Jennie Afton (Clark) Davies.
She married Robert Hynson Gooch, PhD on March 25, 1967. She was a kindergarten teacher for several years at the Martin Luther King Community Center and also worked for the Newport Daily News. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels. As a Navy wife, she helped other families as a volunteer Ombudsman for 8 years and frequently with the Navy Relief Society. Over the years and various towns she lived in, Bobbie held several jobs. In her many years as a member of the United Congregational Church, Bobbie was active in all aspects of the church community, including time as a member of the Pastors Search Committee, Bylaws Committee, as well as the Hospitality, Sunday School, Stewardship Programs and as a mentor.
She is survived by her husband: Robert Hynson Gooch, Phd, two daughters, Kelly Lee Vanicek of Portsmouth, RI, Kathy Jean Cordeiro of Frisco, TX, and one son Kevin Owen Gooch of Chesepeake, VA; she also leaves one brother Timothy Wallace Davies of Concord, CA.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her daughter Judith Leonora.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00am in United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Road, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Congregational Church 524 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842, or to the Robert Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019