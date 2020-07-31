Roberta M. Nagle

Roberta M. Nagle, age 79, of Newport, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital surrounded by her loving family on July 30, 2020.

Roberta was born in Milwaukee, WI to Elmer and Connie (Lucashevitz) Bishop on March 24, 1941. She graduated from Clintonville Wisconsin High School in 1959. Roberta briefly attended Nursing School in Chicago before moving to Minneapolis, MN to work for Prudential Insurance Company. It was there that she met her future husband, Francis.

After a series of moves, Roberta and Francis settled in Newport to open Newport Hardware. There, Roberta was Co-founder, Vice President and Office Manager. Roberta enjoyed playing the organ, golf and reading mystery novels.

Roberta is survived by her husband, Francis Nagle, her sons John and Richard Nagle, her daughter, Deborah, her granddaughter, Alix Paul, and her sister, Connie Shropshire of Hot Springs Village, AR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Connie Bishop.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Please understand that there will be a longer than usual wait times. Public distancing and masks are mandatory.

Services for Mrs. Roberta Nagle will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 9:30 at St. Joseph's Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport at 9:30. Burial will be private.



