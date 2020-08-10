1/
Roger J. Cormier
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger J. Cormier
Roger Joseph Cormier, 81, of Newport, RI, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Fall River, MA, October 1, 1938, and raised in Tiverton, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph George and Lillian (Levesque) Cormier. Roger lived most of his adult life in Newport where he worked for many years as a bartender and more recently as a greeter at Walmart until his retirement.
He was well known to his family and many close friends for his warm and gregarious personality, his extremely firm handshake, his loving (back-breaking) hugs, his unique cowboy style, his famous storytelling skills and his amazing good luck and winning ways which served him well on his frequent visits to the Newport Grand Casino.
Roger loved listening to and singing country music performing regularly at Country Music Association of Rhode Island events across the state as Roger 7.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus of Tiverton, RI.
Roger is survived by his sisters Charlotte Oliveira of Swansea, MA and Linda Hartman (husband Robert) of Sioux Falls, SD, his brother Paul "Butch" Cormier (wife Nancy) of Tiverton and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late George Cormier, Robert Cormier, Jean Cormier, Janet Hambly, Roland Cormier, and Joseph Anthony Cormier.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 1:00pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.
Due to Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines, a maximum of 15 people are permitted, and social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, C/O St. Joseph's Church
5 Mann Avenue Newport, RI 02840

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connors Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved