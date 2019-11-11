|
Ronald Cooper Bahnsen, Sr.
Ronald Cooper Bahnsen, Sr., 69, of Portsmouth, RI, lost his courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.
Born in Newport, RI on July 12, 1950, he was the son of the late Alfred H. and Deloris C. Bahnsen.
Ron retired from the Portsmouth School Department as a custodian working for many years at the Portsmouth High School and also was employed at Clements Market for a short time before learning of his illness.
He is survived by his two sons, Ronald Jr., of Danielson, CT, and Ryan, of Portsmouth, RI. He leaves his most cherished granddaughter, Jillian Bahnsen, of Fall River, MA. He also leaves his former wife and caregiver, Noreen Bahnsen. He was the brother of Myrna Perry (William) of Surprise, AZ, and Judith Decker (Kenneth) of Glostonbury, CT. He leaves two nephews and four nieces.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Portsmouth Fire Department, East Main Rd., Portsmouth RI, or to the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, North Main St., Providence RI.
Ron requested that no services be held, however, please stop by his home at your convenience to share a memory with his family.
Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019