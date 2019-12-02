|
Ronald James Wicks
Ronald James "Rondo" Wicks, 66, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed away peacefully November 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island on March 4, 1953 he was the son of the late William and Ann (Pelchuck) Wicks.
Ron spent his life as the business/sales manager of the family business, Wicks Nurseries. More recently he sold his vegetables at a roadside stand during harvest season.
Rondo was the "bake master" of his family's annual 4th of July clambakes, and he loved live Concerts, Gunstock Mountain and the surrounding area, camping, and supporting his son's band, Braman's Lane.
He is survived by his children: Ryan Wicks, Robyn Kosinski (Michael) , Rachel Wicks (Stephen Bucolo), RJ Wicks (Candice), and Randy Wicks, along with the mother of his children, Maureen Davidson. He also leaves behind his three grandchildren, Blake Kosinski, Cora Kosinski, and Desmond Kosinski.
In addition, Ron is survived by his brothers, William Wicks, Wesley Wicks, Gary Wicks, and Richard Wicks, and sister Beverley Carlisle (David), along with many nieces and nephews.
He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Brody, and longtime friends Richie Welch and the family of the late Louie Perry.
Calling hours will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His funeral service will be held immediately after calling hours at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Aquidneck Land Trust, Middletown, RI.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019