Rose Marie Kane
Rose Marie Kane, 77, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 10, 2019, at the John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown.
Rose Marie was born December 8, 1942, in Newport, RI to Emery Bell and Germaine (Mandeville).
Rose Marie was married to Michael Kane for 57 years.
Rose Marie is survived by her husband Michael and her children; Michael Kane Jr. and his wife Leslie, of Newport, Stephen Kane of Portsmouth, RI, Andrew Kane and his companion Sharon Eberlein of Gulf Shores, Al, Christopher Kane and his wife Marisa, of Middletown, Brian Kane and his wife Suzanne, of Swansea. She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Arthur and William Bell and sister Jeanine Williamson.
She was a past chaplain and esquire of the Newport Elks Lodge #104 as well as a bartender there for 35 years.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 3-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Church 5 Mann Avenue in Newport.
Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane in Middletown.
The Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff and especially her daughter-in-law Marisa at The John Clarke Nursing and Retirement Center for their amazing care and love over this past year as well as Hope Hospice during Rose's final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to The John Clarke Activities Fund, 600 Valley Road Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019