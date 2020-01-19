|
Roseanna Tracy
Roseanna A. (Nasise) Tracy, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday January 12th, 2020. Roseanna was born in Taunton on November 11th, 1947 to the late Francis Nasise and Alice (LaBlanch). She was the beloved longtime companion of Woodrow Silvia of Lakepark FL. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph F. Nasise.
Roseanna leaves behind her two sons Thomas R. Tracy Jr. and wife Lee, of Swansea, MA; and Joseph F. Tracy of Portsmouth, RI. Roseanna also was the cherished grandmother of Garin and Brayson Tracy.
Roseanna was a graduate of Taunton Schools and later attended the Taunton Beauty School. She went on to become a Hair Stylist and opened her own business in Dighton,MA. Roseanna enjoyed boating, painting, gardening, knitting and most of all, spending time with her family and close friends. She will be fondly remembered by those of us who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held in Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton MA on Saturday, January 25th, from 8:30 AM- 10:30 AM immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St. Taunton, MA 02780. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Roseanna's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N Bethesda, MD 20814. For directions or to leave and online condolence, please visit
www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020