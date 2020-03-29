|
Rosemary Stephanie Riley
TIVERTON – Rosemary Riley, age 64 of Tiverton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by her friends and family. Rosemary was the beloved wife of John Panchley, mother of Lauren Panchley, and daughter of the late Timothy and Gloria (Thomas) Riley.
After growing up in Rockville, MD, Rosemary attended Providence College (later followed by her daughter, Lauren), and became an insurance broker, owning Riley Insurance Co. in the Newport area. She was also involved in local theatre groups for many years. Her favorite pastimes included swimming at Elephant Rock Beach Club in Westport, cheering on the Providence Friars, and – of course – shopping.
Rosemary was a dynamic woman, full of life and so much laughter. She will be remembered fondly by those who knew her as the first person to help someone in need, the life of every party, and your go-to person for lipstick, candy, and Coca-Cola.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Rosemary is survived by her sisters Kathleen Pappas (late husband Robert) and Patricia Riley (husband John Steward); her paternal aunt and uncle, Sister Timothea and James Riley; her cousins Katie Riley and Grace Dodge; and several nieces and nephews.
Rosemary's private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial and a celebration of life will take place this summer.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020