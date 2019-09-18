|
|
Roy Wheaton Cole III
Rev. Roy W. Cole III, former Rector of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Newport RI (1976-1986), died on July 17 in Spartanburg SC at the age of 80. Roy was a man of great courage and sensitivity, intellect and faith, conviction and humility. His impressive life of service spanned seven decades; as a graduate of West Point, as an officer with two tours in Vietnam; and as a priest, counselor and advocate to the many communities in which he lived.
Roy is survived by his wife Barbara Dorsey; three daughters, Kit Fucile (John), Kristina Cole (Peter Atsaves) and Stephanie Kelly (Patrick) from first wife, Ann Cole Meredith. Roy is additionally survived by his brother John Cole, nephews Ethan Hutchinson and Nathaniel Cole, niece Sarah Easter, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Roy is predeceased by his father Roy W. Cole, Jr., mother Nancy Ames Cole and sister Ann Cole Rogers. Roy will be laid to rest in Little Compton, RI on September 28 in a private ceremony.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019