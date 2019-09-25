Home

Russell Freeman Daly


1945 - 2019
Russell Freeman Daly Obituary
Russell Freeman Daly
Daly, Russell Freeman, 74 died peacefully on Monday September 23, 2019 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after living with Alzheimer's. Born on July 8, 1945 in Anacortes, Washington. He was the son of the late Tommie Daly and Loretta Daly. He grew up in Crescent City, and Eureka California. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Rantoul, Illinois from 1965 to 1969. He graduated with a BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1973. He earned his MFA in Sculpture from the University of Michigan in 1975. He taught Sculpture at RISD and the SWAIN School of Art in New Bedford Massachusetts. He moved to Aquidneck Island in 1984 and worked at Newport Offshore and other boatyards. He opened his own metal fabrication business, Specialties Unlimited in 1983. His great passion was building and modifying his own cars, going to swap meets, and travelling to the Bonneville Salt Flats. He was a unique person, passionate about art, music and his many collections. His door was always open to friends and neighbors. He is survived by: his daughter, Meada Daly-Cano, his son, Ryan Daly, his son-in-law, Juan Cano, his grandchildren, Gabriel Cano-Daly, Cecilia Cano-Daly, Maya Daly and Carter Daly, his 1927 Ford Phaeton and his beloved 1929 Ford Roadster. A memorial is planned for the fall of 2019. Donations in his memory may be made to the Martin Luther King Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840. Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24, 2019
